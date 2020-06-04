Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

June 04, 2020

SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/19 Rain 0

Incheon 22/17 Rain 0

Suwon 27/18 Rain 0

Cheongju 31/21 Rain 0

Daejeon 30/21 Rain 10

Chuncheon 28/19 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 31/22 Sunny 0

Jeonju 31/21 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 31/20 Sunny 0

Jeju 27/19 Cloudy 0

Daegu 35/20 Sunny 0

Busan 27/20 Sunny 0

