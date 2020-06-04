Samsung foundation to fund 38.8 bln won for 28 research projects
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday it will spend more than 38.8 billion won (US$31.8 million) for 28 research projects in the areas of basic science, materials engineering and ICT solutions through its foundation.
Samsung Science & Technology Foundation confirmed the research projects chosen for funding in the first half of 2020, which includes studies related to space science, artificial intelligence (AI) and brain tumor treatments.
Samsung Electronics established the foundation in 2013 to help strengthen development of basic science and future technologies by endowing a total of 1.5 trillion won to promising research projects for 10 years.
It has so far provided about 758.9 billion won in funding for 589 research projects from universities and public research institutes in South Korea.
