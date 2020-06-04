Brazilian striker leads candidates for K League's top player for May
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- Ulsan Hyundai FC's Brazilian forward Junior headlines the list of four nominees for the top player honor for May in South Korean football.
The Korea Professional Football League (K League), in conjunction with its official video game partner Electronic Arts Korea, unveiled four candidates for the season's first Player of the Month award Thursday.
The winner will be chosen based on votes by the K League's performance evaluation committee, (60 percent), fans (25 percent) and EA Sports' FIFA Online 4 video game players (15 percent). Voting will remain open from 10 a.m. Thursday to midnight Sunday for registered users at https://kleague.sports2i.com. There is a daily limit of one vote per username.
Junior leads all scorers with five goals in four matches, helping Ulsan lead the K League 1 with nine goals. Junior himself has outscored eight of the 12 clubs so far this season.
He's up against Pohang Steelers' Russian striker Stanislav Iljutcenko, who ranks second overall with three goals.
Two other South Korean players have been nominated: Sangju Sangmu midfielder Kang Sang-woo and Seongnam FC forward Yang Dong-hyen, who have each scored two goals.
The winner will receive a trophy and also wear a patch on his uniform.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
2
Vietnamese dairy firm Vinamilk enters S. Korea
-
3
Gov't to inspect retail logistics centers for infection risks: PM
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for more infections in greater Seoul area
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea moves to limit classroom crowding amid persistent outbreak in capital area
-
1
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea moves to limit classroom crowding amid persistent outbreak in capital area
-
3
S. Korea to test QR codes at nightclubs, eateries, cinemas to contain virus
-
4
S. Korea to enhance quarantine measures in greater Seoul area amid spiking cases
-
5
Gov't to inspect retail logistics centers for infection risks: PM
-
1
(3rd LD) Church-tied virus cases stoke concerns over new wave of infections in greater Seoul
-
2
(LEAD) Church-tied virus cases stoke concerns over new wave of infections in greater Seoul
-
3
(2nd LD) Church-tied virus cases stoke concerns over new wave of infections in greater Seoul
-
4
K-pop artists throw support behind Black Lives Matter movement in U.S.
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea proposes largest-ever extra budget to battle pandemic