S. Korea tipped to post current account surplus from May
SEJONG, June 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is expected to post a current account surplus from May, Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom said Thursday, adding that April's account deficit was mainly due to a sharp rise in dividend payments to foreign investors.
Kim made the remarks after the Bank of Korea (BOK) announced the nation posted a current account deficit of US$3.12 billion in April, marking a turnaround from a $5.96 billion surplus in March. The April reading marked the largest current account deficit since January 2011.
"The current account is expected to continue a trend of surplus starting in May," Kim said in a Facebook message.
The current account measures trade in goods, services, tourism and investment.
Most listed firms paid dividends in April, and foreign investors held about 35 percent of listed shares, Kim said.
The April current account deteriorated because a deficit in the income account balance widened, Kim said.
The April deficit also came one year after the country posted its first current account deficit in 84 months, due mostly to what the BOK had then called an unusually high seasonal increase in dividend payments.
South Korea's exports plunged 24.3 percent on-year to $36.9 billion in April, while imports dropped 15.9 percent to $37.8 billion, leaving a $950 million trade deficit.
