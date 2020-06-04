S. Korea seeks additional US$21 million in COVID-19 aid to 65 countries
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will seek to provide an additional US$21 million in humanitarian aid to help 65 countries in Africa, the Middle East and other regions fight the new coronavirus, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
The envisioned aid program is in addition to $20 million worth of aid that Seoul has already offered to 42 countries to support their battle against COVID-19. The beneficiaries are among the 110 countries that have asked for aid from Korea.
Under the program, Seoul plans to send face masks, as well as coronavirus diagnostic kits. It will also seek cooperation with international and regional organizations in transporting humanitarian supplies.
"While the government makes all-out efforts to overcome the domestic COVID-19 outbreak, South Korea, as a leading country in terms of quarantine efforts, would like to contribute to international efforts to weather the global health care crisis based on the spirit of solidarity and cooperation," the ministry said in a press release.
Included in the aid plan are 34 countries in Africa and Middle East, including Yemen and Mozambique, 10 in Europe and Central Asia, 12 in North and South America and nine in the Asia Pacific.
The aid scheme came as South Korea is exploring ways to contribute to the global fight against the pandemic, with the domestic COVID-19 crisis showing signs of leveling off.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
2
Vietnamese dairy firm Vinamilk enters S. Korea
-
3
Gov't to inspect retail logistics centers for infection risks: PM
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for more infections in greater Seoul area
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea moves to limit classroom crowding amid persistent outbreak in capital area
-
1
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea moves to limit classroom crowding amid persistent outbreak in capital area
-
3
S. Korea to test QR codes at nightclubs, eateries, cinemas to contain virus
-
4
S. Korea to enhance quarantine measures in greater Seoul area amid spiking cases
-
5
Gov't to inspect retail logistics centers for infection risks: PM
-
1
(3rd LD) Church-tied virus cases stoke concerns over new wave of infections in greater Seoul
-
2
1st clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine in S. Korea to kick off
-
3
(LEAD) Greater Seoul under threat of further spread, high alert over 'silent' virus spreaders
-
4
K-pop artists throw support behind Black Lives Matter movement in U.S.
-
5
S. Korea can now 'choose' between U.S., China: ambassador