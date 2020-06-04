S&T MOTIV 43,600 DN 50

SKTelecom 227,000 DN 3,000

TONGYANG 1,480 DN 35

HALLA HOLDINGS 34,350 DN 650

KISWire 18,150 DN 1,350

HyundaiMtr 108,500 0

AmoreG 59,000 UP 1,600

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,790 DN 150

SKC 57,900 UP 1,300

AK Holdings 22,250 0

LOTTE 36,100 UP 50

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,700 DN 60

GS Retail 41,700 DN 500

POSCO 203,000 UP 500

SPC SAMLIP 71,200 DN 400

SAMSUNG SDS 182,500 DN 4,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 26,800 UP 250

KUMHOTIRE 3,215 DN 75

LotteChilsung 109,000 UP 1,000

DB INSURANCE 47,950 UP 600

SLCORP 13,800 0

Yuhan 51,800 DN 300

SamsungElec 54,600 UP 100

NHIS 10,650 DN 250

SK Discovery 29,300 DN 100

LS 39,850 DN 950

KPIC 131,500 DN 2,500

GC Corp 144,500 UP 2,000

GCH Corp 22,500 DN 50

GS E&C 29,250 DN 550

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 31,750 UP 700

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 370,500 UP 4,500

DB HiTek 30,250 DN 150

HyundaiEng&Const 36,500 DN 450

JWPHARMA 35,700 DN 50

Donga Socio Holdings 94,400 0

SK hynix 87,700 DN 1,000

LGInt 15,400 DN 500

SamsungF&MIns 204,000 DN 2,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,450 UP 250

(MORE)