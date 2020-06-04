KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
S&T MOTIV 43,600 DN 50
SKTelecom 227,000 DN 3,000
TONGYANG 1,480 DN 35
HALLA HOLDINGS 34,350 DN 650
KISWire 18,150 DN 1,350
HyundaiMtr 108,500 0
AmoreG 59,000 UP 1,600
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,790 DN 150
SKC 57,900 UP 1,300
AK Holdings 22,250 0
LOTTE 36,100 UP 50
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,700 DN 60
GS Retail 41,700 DN 500
POSCO 203,000 UP 500
SPC SAMLIP 71,200 DN 400
SAMSUNG SDS 182,500 DN 4,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 26,800 UP 250
KUMHOTIRE 3,215 DN 75
LotteChilsung 109,000 UP 1,000
DB INSURANCE 47,950 UP 600
SLCORP 13,800 0
Yuhan 51,800 DN 300
SamsungElec 54,600 UP 100
NHIS 10,650 DN 250
SK Discovery 29,300 DN 100
LS 39,850 DN 950
KPIC 131,500 DN 2,500
GC Corp 144,500 UP 2,000
GCH Corp 22,500 DN 50
GS E&C 29,250 DN 550
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 31,750 UP 700
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 370,500 UP 4,500
DB HiTek 30,250 DN 150
HyundaiEng&Const 36,500 DN 450
JWPHARMA 35,700 DN 50
Donga Socio Holdings 94,400 0
SK hynix 87,700 DN 1,000
LGInt 15,400 DN 500
SamsungF&MIns 204,000 DN 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,450 UP 250
