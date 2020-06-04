KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Kogas 30,300 UP 100
Youngpoong 534,000 DN 4,000
Hanwha 20,900 DN 150
ORION Holdings 14,600 UP 250
SKNetworks 5,500 UP 30
LotteFood 374,500 DN 3,000
NEXENTIRE 6,260 DN 140
CHONGKUNDANG 97,500 UP 700
KCC 152,500 DN 2,000
Daesang 24,700 DN 300
KiaMtr 36,000 DN 800
CJ 92,000 UP 300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 58,100 DN 800
ShinhanGroup 34,650 DN 1,100
HITEJINRO 38,000 DN 50
CJ LOGISTICS 165,000 0
DOOSAN 39,450 DN 100
DaelimInd 93,300 DN 2,700
HankookShellOil 258,500 0
BukwangPharm 27,450 UP 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 47,600 UP 1,550
TaekwangInd 762,000 DN 17,000
SsangyongCement 5,350 DN 30
KAL 22,900 UP 550
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,460 DN 70
LG Corp. 71,400 UP 3,500
SsangyongMtr 1,740 UP 85
BoryungPharm 15,200 DN 50
L&L 13,300 UP 50
NamyangDairy 309,500 DN 1,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 38,250 DN 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 24,050 DN 1,200
Shinsegae 251,000 DN 3,000
Nongshim 319,000 UP 2,000
SGBC 30,500 UP 300
Hyosung 70,100 DN 900
Binggrae 66,300 UP 1,000
DongkukStlMill 6,200 UP 480
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP10900 DN150
SBC 11,800 DN 1,450
(MORE)
-
1
