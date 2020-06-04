KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hyundai M&F INS 25,650 DN 350
OCI 40,850 DN 500
LS ELECTRIC 48,600 DN 850
KorZinc 393,000 UP 4,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,900 DN 70
SYC 43,950 DN 400
Ottogi 568,000 UP 5,000
DAEDUCK 6,950 DN 20
IlyangPharm 50,600 UP 600
MERITZ SECU 3,575 DN 125
HtlShilla 81,900 DN 300
Hanmi Science 29,600 0
KSOE 101,000 DN 2,000
SamsungElecMech 131,500 UP 2,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 17,000 DN 250
Hanssem 91,100 UP 1,200
KumhoPetrochem 76,200 UP 2,000
HyundaiMipoDock 37,200 DN 1,100
IS DONGSEO 33,000 UP 850
Mobis 217,500 DN 6,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,300 UP 150
S-Oil 76,000 DN 800
LG Innotek 153,000 UP 1,000
HDC HOLDINGS 9,870 DN 130
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 193,000 DN 6,000
HYUNDAI WIA 39,050 DN 800
S-1 93,400 DN 900
Hanchem 115,000 UP 5,500
DWS 24,600 DN 100
UNID 43,300 UP 100
KEPCO 22,000 DN 400
SamsungSecu 30,400 DN 1,050
HyundaiElev 65,400 UP 800
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,250 UP 350
Hanon Systems 10,150 0
SK 239,500 DN 3,000
DAEKYO 4,695 UP 20
GKL 16,100 UP 650
Handsome 32,200 DN 1,400
COWAY 74,900 UP 3,400
