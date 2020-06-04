KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 92,700 UP 300
IBK 9,540 DN 190
KorElecTerm 39,150 UP 250
NamhaeChem 8,230 UP 200
DONGSUH 17,450 DN 100
BGF 4,640 DN 30
SamsungEng 13,300 DN 250
SAMSUNG C&T 107,000 0
PanOcean 3,750 DN 110
SAMSUNG CARD 30,550 DN 650
CheilWorldwide 18,000 DN 400
KT 25,250 DN 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL201500 DN4000
LG Uplus 13,350 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 49,450 DN 1,250
KT&G 87,400 DN 600
DHICO 4,945 UP 70
LG Display 12,000 UP 200
Kangwonland 25,900 UP 600
NAVER 232,500 UP 7,000
Kakao 254,000 UP 4,500
NCsoft 800,000 UP 8,000
DSME 27,600 DN 1,750
DSINFRA 6,460 UP 210
DWEC 3,930 DN 55
Donga ST 88,500 DN 1,100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 15,850 DN 250
CJ CheilJedang 297,500 DN 2,000
DongwonF&B 200,000 0
KEPCO KPS 32,000 DN 650
LGH&H 1,403,000 UP 16,000
LGCHEM 417,500 UP 17,000
KEPCO E&C 16,950 DN 500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 72,600 UP 3,200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,000 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 62,200 UP 100
Celltrion 247,000 UP 19,500
Huchems 17,750 DN 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 110,000 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 65,800 DN 200
(MORE)
-
1
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
2
Vietnamese dairy firm Vinamilk enters S. Korea
-
3
Gov't to inspect retail logistics centers for infection risks: PM
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for more infections in greater Seoul area
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea moves to limit classroom crowding amid persistent outbreak in capital area
-
1
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea moves to limit classroom crowding amid persistent outbreak in capital area
-
3
S. Korea to test QR codes at nightclubs, eateries, cinemas to contain virus
-
4
S. Korea to enhance quarantine measures in greater Seoul area amid spiking cases
-
5
Gov't to inspect retail logistics centers for infection risks: PM
-
1
(3rd LD) Church-tied virus cases stoke concerns over new wave of infections in greater Seoul
-
2
1st clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine in S. Korea to kick off
-
3
(LEAD) Greater Seoul under threat of further spread, high alert over 'silent' virus spreaders
-
4
K-pop artists throw support behind Black Lives Matter movement in U.S.
-
5
S. Korea can now 'choose' between U.S., China: ambassador