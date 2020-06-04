LOTTE SHOPPING 92,700 UP 300

IBK 9,540 DN 190

KorElecTerm 39,150 UP 250

NamhaeChem 8,230 UP 200

DONGSUH 17,450 DN 100

BGF 4,640 DN 30

SamsungEng 13,300 DN 250

SAMSUNG C&T 107,000 0

PanOcean 3,750 DN 110

SAMSUNG CARD 30,550 DN 650

CheilWorldwide 18,000 DN 400

KT 25,250 DN 300

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL201500 DN4000

LG Uplus 13,350 UP 50

SAMSUNG LIFE 49,450 DN 1,250

KT&G 87,400 DN 600

DHICO 4,945 UP 70

LG Display 12,000 UP 200

Kangwonland 25,900 UP 600

NAVER 232,500 UP 7,000

Kakao 254,000 UP 4,500

NCsoft 800,000 UP 8,000

DSME 27,600 DN 1,750

DSINFRA 6,460 UP 210

DWEC 3,930 DN 55

Donga ST 88,500 DN 1,100

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 15,850 DN 250

CJ CheilJedang 297,500 DN 2,000

DongwonF&B 200,000 0

KEPCO KPS 32,000 DN 650

LGH&H 1,403,000 UP 16,000

LGCHEM 417,500 UP 17,000

KEPCO E&C 16,950 DN 500

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 72,600 UP 3,200

HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,000 DN 50

LGELECTRONICS 62,200 UP 100

Celltrion 247,000 UP 19,500

Huchems 17,750 DN 200

DAEWOONG PHARM 110,000 0

HYUNDAIDEPTST 65,800 DN 200

(MORE)