KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 55,500 DN 2,000
LOTTE Himart 29,000 UP 300
GS 40,400 DN 450
CJ CGV 25,100 UP 50
HYUNDAILIVART 16,100 DN 200
LIG Nex1 33,950 UP 350
Fila Holdings 42,800 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 118,500 DN 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 31,250 DN 1,000
HANWHA LIFE 1,610 DN 10
AMOREPACIFIC 173,000 UP 3,000
LF 13,850 DN 200
FOOSUNG 8,450 UP 160
JW HOLDINGS 5,520 DN 10
SK Innovation 125,500 DN 2,000
POONGSAN 22,250 0
KBFinancialGroup 37,000 DN 1,600
Hansae 13,600 DN 500
LG HAUSYS 69,500 DN 2,300
Youngone Corp 32,650 DN 1,400
KOLON IND 34,600 DN 400
HanmiPharm 246,500 UP 500
BNK Financial Group 5,800 UP 20
emart 117,500 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY262 00 UP600
KOLMAR KOREA 46,300 UP 2,250
CUCKOO 88,800 DN 100
COSMAX 93,000 UP 3,300
MANDO 27,800 DN 250
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 650,000 UP 24,000
INNOCEAN 53,700 DN 800
Doosan Bobcat 26,900 UP 50
Netmarble 95,900 DN 1,100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S286000 DN7500
ORION 129,500 DN 1,500
BGF Retail 154,500 DN 3,000
SKCHEM 92,300 DN 400
HDC-OP 20,700 DN 50
HYOSUNG HEAVY 17,950 DN 400
WooriFinancialGroup 10,000 DN 350
(END)
