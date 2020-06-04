Cheong Wa Dae vows 'stern' response to anti-North leaflet campaigns posing threat to security
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae on Thursday condemned local activists' campaigns to send anti-North Korea propaganda leaflets across the border, vowing to respond "sternly" if the campaign poses a threat to national security.
"The spreading of (such) leaflets is good for nothing," a high-profile official at the presidential office told reporters in response to the North's statement denouncing the campaigns by some South Korean activists and North Korea defectors.
"The government will sternly respond to any behavior that could harm national security," the official said on condition of anonymity.
In a statement laced with unusually barbed words, Kim Yo-jong, the younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, warned South Korea to stop the groups from scattering anti-North leaflets.
"Clearly speaking, the South Korean authorities will be forced to pay a dear price if they let this situation go on while making sort of excuses," Kim said in the statement released earlier in the day.
She said that such hostile activities, if not countered by the South, could risk termination of the two Korea's previous military deal, intended to freeze all kinds of hostility and tension-raising actions.
The Seoul official also said Cheong Wa Dae remains unchanged in its position that two key inter-Korean agreements -- the Panmunjom Declaration of April, 2018 and the following military agreement of Sept. 19 the same year -- should be respected.
Convening a regular National Security Council meeting later in the day, Cheong Wa Dae is set to discuss the latest national security issues, possibly including the latest statement by Kim Yo-jong.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
2
Vietnamese dairy firm Vinamilk enters S. Korea
-
3
Gov't to inspect retail logistics centers for infection risks: PM
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for more infections in greater Seoul area
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea moves to limit classroom crowding amid persistent outbreak in capital area
-
1
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea moves to limit classroom crowding amid persistent outbreak in capital area
-
3
S. Korea to test QR codes at nightclubs, eateries, cinemas to contain virus
-
4
Sporadic infections linked to small churches put authorities on edge
-
5
Gov't to inspect retail logistics centers for infection risks: PM
-
1
1st clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine in S. Korea to kick off
-
2
(3rd LD) Church-tied virus cases stoke concerns over new wave of infections in greater Seoul
-
3
(LEAD) Greater Seoul under threat of further spread, high alert over 'silent' virus spreaders
-
4
K-pop artists throw support behind Black Lives Matter movement in U.S.
-
5
S. Korea can now 'choose' between U.S., China: ambassador