S. Korean Bond Yields on Jun. 4, 2020
All Headlines 16:30 June 04, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.723 0.708 +1.5
3-year TB 0.886 0.866 +2.0
10-year TB 1.432 1.426 +0.6
2-year MSB 0.795 0.785 +1.0
3-year CB (AA-) 2.217 2.199 +1.8
91-day CD 0.800 0.810 -1.0
