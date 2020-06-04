Chinese ambassador meets with SK Group chief
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming has met with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and called for greater investment in his country, his embassy said Thursday.
The meeting, which took place on Wednesday, was the ambassador's first meeting with the chief of a top South Korean conglomerate since he took office as the top envoy to Seoul in January this year, according to the embassy.
During the talks, they discussed topics of mutual interest, including enhancing bilateral economic cooperation at the industry level and responses to the coronavirus pandemic.
Xing assessed that SK Group has contributed positively to China-South Korea diplomatic ties and that has made a great impression on him, the embassy said.
The ambassador called for SK and other Korean companies to actively expand their investment in China, with hopes that such cooperation will "qualitatively advance" the relationship of the two countries.
In response, Chey noted that China is the country where SK Group has most heavily invested in, with more than 100 affiliated firms in China.
Chey also said that SK has been making efforts to fulfill social responsibility by working with related government agencies in China so as to benefit both countries, according to the embassy.
