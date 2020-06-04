S. Korean military to conduct postponed maritime combined arms drill next week

Sources said that the location of the drill is in adherence with the so-called Sept. 19 pact reached between the two Koreas to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula. Under the agreement, both sides are barred from carrying out live fire drills within 40 kilometers of the Military Demarcation Line that separates the two sides. In the past, Seoul usually carried out its military exercises using live munitions in Goseong County, just south of the border with North Korea.

