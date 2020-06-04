LG Twins rout Samsung Lions to avoid series sweep

Things turned disastrous for the Lions' defense in the fourth. Kim Hyun-soo lifted a routine fly to shallow center but center fielder Park Seung-kyu, who appeared to have lost the ball in lights, let it drop in front of him for a hit. Third baseman Lee Won-seok was charged with an error when a hard grounder off the bat of Chae Eun-seong went off his right hand. Lee was taken out of the game with a bruised right thumb.