Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 5.
Korean-language dailies
-- N. Korea threatens to scrap military deal over leaflet-sending campaign (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Cheong Wa Dae says anti-Pyongyang leaflets do more harm than good, after Kim Yo-jong's criticism (Kookmin Daily)
-- Cheong Wa Dae says anti-Pyongyang leaflets do more harm than good, after Kim Yo-jong's statement (Donga llbo)
-- Democracy fails to advance (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't calls for halt to anti-North Korea leaflets after Kim Yo-jong's threat (Segye Times)
-- Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Lee Jae-yong (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors hit back, seek arrest warrant for Lee Jae-yong (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors hit back, seek arrest warrant for Lee Jae-yong (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon considers 'open residence' in Yangsan after retirement (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Lee Jae-yong (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- House prices in Seoul stop falling, with those outside Gangnam soaring (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Current account goes red 1st time in a year (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Court pushes for sales of Japanese firm's assets to compensate war time labor victims (Korea Herald)
-- North Korea threatens to scrap military agreement (Korea Times)
