(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 5)

The Moon Jae-in administration must be worried about North Korea threatening to scrap the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement. But launching balloons across the border is included under the Constitutional right to freedom of speech. If the government attempts to legislate a ban on propaganda balloons, it will face resistance from the opposition, as seen in 2018 when a bill calling for approval from the unification minister before dispatching leaflets to North Korea was eventually defeated. If the ruling Democratic Party wants to push such a bill by using its super majority of 177 seats in the 300-member National Assembly, it will lead to an unprecedented battle in the legislature.