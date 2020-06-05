Today in Korean history
June 6
1882 -- Korea's Joseon Kingdom signs a treaty of friendship and commerce with Britain.
1956 -- South Korea holds its first memorial ceremony for soldiers who died in the 1950-53 Korean War. The June 6 Memorial Day was established that year as a national holiday, finding stability three years after the war ended.
1999 -- Samsung Electronics develops the world's first 256-megabit dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chip.
2013 -- South Korea accepts a proposal by North Korea to hold working-level talks between government officials aimed at normalizing stalled inter-Korean economic ventures in Mount Kumgang and the Kaesong Industrial Complex. The government-to-government talks were called off the next week due to disagreement over the level of their respective chief delegates.
(END)
-
1
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
2
BTS' Jungkook releases new solo track 'Still with You'
-
3
S. Korea to test QR codes at nightclubs, eateries, cinemas to contain virus
-
4
Cram school infections up worries ahead of school reopening
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea tests QR registration at nightclubs, eateries to contain virus
-
1
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
2
S. Korea to test QR codes at nightclubs, eateries, cinemas to contain virus
-
3
Sporadic infections linked to small churches put authorities on edge
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea struggling to contain cluster-traced virus spread in greater Seoul area
-
5
(LEAD) Ex-Samsung worker ends one-year protest atop 25-meter tower
-
1
1st clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine in S. Korea to kick off
-
2
(4th LD) Greater Seoul under threat of further spread, high alert over 'silent' virus spreaders
-
3
(5th LD) S. Korea to legislate ban on anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign after N.K. threats
-
4
(News Focus) One month into eased social distancing, S. Korea wrestles with cluster infections, cases with unknown routes
-
5
(2nd LD) Virus fight still dogged by cluster infections ahead of further school reopenings