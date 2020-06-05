LS Cable wins 100 bln-won cable order from Singapore
All Headlines 09:35 June 05, 2020
SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- LS Cable & System, the world's third-largest wire and cable maker by sales, said Friday it has received a 100 billion won (US$82 million) power cable order from Singapore.
Under the deal, LS Cable will deliver 400-kilometer-long cable to the Singapore Power Grid by the end of 2021 for power transmission and distribution, the company said in a statement.
LS Cable is the biggest cable provider in Singapore, accounting for 60 percent of the Southeast Asian country's 200 billion-won high-voltage cable market, a company spokeswoman said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
