Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 June 05, 2020

SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/18 Cloudy 0

Incheon 23/17 Cloudy 10

Suwon 27/17 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 30/21 Sunny 0

Daejeon 31/20 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 28/19 Sunny 0

Gangneung 23/19 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 31/20 Sunny 10

Gwangju 32/20 Cloudy 20

Jeju 27/19 Sunny 20

Daegu 35/21 Sunny 60

Busan 26/20 Cloudy 20
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!