Friday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 June 05, 2020
SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/18 Cloudy 0
Incheon 23/17 Cloudy 10
Suwon 27/17 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 30/21 Sunny 0
Daejeon 31/20 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 28/19 Sunny 0
Gangneung 23/19 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 31/20 Sunny 10
Gwangju 32/20 Cloudy 20
Jeju 27/19 Sunny 20
Daegu 35/21 Sunny 60
Busan 26/20 Cloudy 20
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
2
Vietnamese dairy firm Vinamilk enters S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for more infections in greater Seoul area
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea moves to limit classroom crowding amid persistent outbreak in capital area
-
5
S. Korea to test QR codes at nightclubs, eateries, cinemas to contain virus
Most Saved
-
1
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea moves to limit classroom crowding amid persistent outbreak in capital area
-
3
S. Korea to test QR codes at nightclubs, eateries, cinemas to contain virus
-
4
Sporadic infections linked to small churches put authorities on edge
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for more infections in greater Seoul area
-
1
1st clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine in S. Korea to kick off
-
2
(4th LD) Greater Seoul under threat of further spread, high alert over 'silent' virus spreaders
-
3
(LEAD) Greater Seoul under threat of further spread, high alert over 'silent' virus spreaders
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea to legislate ban on anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign after N.K. threats
-
5
K-pop artists throw support behind Black Lives Matter movement in U.S.