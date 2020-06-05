(5th LD) Virus fight still dogged by cluster infections ahead of further school reopenings

In addition, a confirmed infection at the research and development production center of car components manufacturer Hyundai Mobis in Uiwang, south of Seoul, has led to 20 workers being placed on self-quarantine and 5,300 other employees told to work from home. The 40-year-old employee had been set to go abroad on business when he tested positive for COVID-19, the company said, adding that the entire center will be closed through Sunday so disinfection work can be carried out.