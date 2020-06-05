The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:05 June 05, 2020
SEOUL, Jun. 5 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.56 0.56
2-M 0.62 0.62
3-M 0.66 0.67
6-M 0.69 0.70
12-M 0.85 0.84
(END)
