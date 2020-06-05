Table tennis worlds in S. Korea postponed again due to coronavirus
SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- The world's top table tennis tournament set to take place in South Korea this year has been postponed to early next year due to lingering concerns over the novel coronavirus.
The organizing committee for the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan said Friday that following a request from the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), it will look for new dates for the competition, which was scheduled to run from Sept. 27-Oct. 4.
It was originally set for March 22-29 in the southeastern metropolitan city but was first pushed back to June 21-28 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Then in late March, the ITTF decided to shelve all international competitions and activities until June 30. It was then determined on April 7 that the competition would take place in September.
The ITTF's Executive Committee then asked Busan's organizers on Friday to move the tournament even further back to the early part of 2021, citing the unlikelihood that many teams would be able to travel to South Korea in September this year during the pandemic.
The ITTF said its Executive Committee will meet again on June 23.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
2
BTS' Jungkook releases new solo track 'Still with You'
-
3
S. Korea to test QR codes at nightclubs, eateries, cinemas to contain virus
-
4
Cram school infections up worries ahead of school reopening
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea tests QR registration at nightclubs, eateries to contain virus
-
1
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
2
S. Korea to test QR codes at nightclubs, eateries, cinemas to contain virus
-
3
Sporadic infections linked to small churches put authorities on edge
-
4
(LEAD) Ex-Samsung worker ends one-year protest atop 25-meter tower
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea to tighten quarantine rules despite drop in new infection cases
-
1
1st clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine in S. Korea to kick off
-
2
(4th LD) Greater Seoul under threat of further spread, high alert over 'silent' virus spreaders
-
3
(5th LD) S. Korea to legislate ban on anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign after N.K. threats
-
4
(News Focus) One month into eased social distancing, S. Korea wrestles with cluster infections, cases with unknown routes
-
5
(2nd LD) Virus fight still dogged by cluster infections ahead of further school reopenings