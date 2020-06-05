N. Korea's main paper urges acceptance of advanced foreign technology
SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper on Friday urged its people to accept new technology from abroad, saying that the country's drive aimed at building a powerful economy without outside help is not defined by "exclusivism."
Pyongyang's state media outlets have emphasized the importance of "self-reliance" frequently since its leader Kim Jong-un said in December that he expects no easing in sanctions from the United States and called for a "frontal breakthrough" to tackle challenges.
"We must stay alert against the infiltration and distribution of ideologies that runs counter to the ideology of our party, but we must actively accept anything good or advanced in the field of economics depending on our circumstances, and improve it to our own taste," the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party, said.
"We must know the world first in order to compete with the world and to lead the world," the paper said. "Surviving in our own way has nothing to do with exclusivism that ignores the outside world."
The article appears to reflect North Korean leader Kim's will to ramp up his drive aimed at developing the country's economy crippled by international sanctions.
The paper, however, still warned against the "infiltration of indecent ideologies," calling on the North's people to preserve their identity in their daily lives, including their food, language and clothing.
