Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 June 05, 2020

SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
May 30 -- N. Korea backs China's Hong Kong security legislation as 'legitimate step'

-- N. Korea's state broadcaster reports on George Floyd's death
June 1 -- S. Korea says will revise law to allow N.K. firms to do business in South

4 -- N.K. threatens to scrap military agreement unless Seoul stops anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign

-- S. Korea to legislate ban on anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign after N.K. threats
(END)

