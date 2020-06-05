KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,710 UP 10
Nongshim 320,500 UP 1,500
LotteChilsung 110,000 UP 1,000
Shinsegae 252,500 UP 1,500
POSCO 200,500 DN 2,500
LOTTE 36,400 UP 300
AK Holdings 22,650 UP 400
Hyosung 69,800 DN 300
HyundaiMtr 111,000 UP 2,500
AmoreG 59,100 UP 100
SPC SAMLIP 71,700 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDS 184,500 UP 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 26,850 UP 50
KUMHOTIRE 3,310 UP 95
GCH Corp 22,950 UP 450
SGBC 31,250 UP 750
Binggrae 66,300 0
HankookShellOil 262,500 UP 4,000
BukwangPharm 29,350 UP 1,900
ILJIN MATERIALS 47,900 UP 300
TaekwangInd 802,000 UP 40,000
SsangyongCement 5,400 UP 50
HYUNDAI STEEL 24,550 UP 500
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,600 UP 140
LG Corp. 73,600 UP 2,200
BoryungPharm 15,450 UP 250
L&L 13,350 UP 50
NamyangDairy 313,000 UP 3,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 38,250 0
GC Corp 149,000 UP 4,500
GS E&C 29,450 UP 200
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 31,850 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 371,500 UP 1,000
KPIC 133,000 UP 1,500
DB INSURANCE 47,800 DN 150
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,960 UP 170
SKC 58,600 UP 700
SLCORP 13,800 0
Yuhan 51,800 0
SamsungElec 55,500 UP 900
(MORE)
-
1
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
2
BTS' Jungkook releases new solo track 'Still with You'
-
3
S. Korea to test QR codes at nightclubs, eateries, cinemas to contain virus
-
4
Cram school infections up worries ahead of school reopening
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea tests QR registration at nightclubs, eateries to contain virus
-
1
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
2
S. Korea to test QR codes at nightclubs, eateries, cinemas to contain virus
-
3
Sporadic infections linked to small churches put authorities on edge
-
4
(LEAD) Ex-Samsung worker ends one-year protest atop 25-meter tower
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea to tighten quarantine rules despite drop in new infection cases
-
1
1st clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine in S. Korea to kick off
-
2
(4th LD) Greater Seoul under threat of further spread, high alert over 'silent' virus spreaders
-
3
(5th LD) S. Korea to legislate ban on anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign after N.K. threats
-
4
(News Focus) One month into eased social distancing, S. Korea wrestles with cluster infections, cases with unknown routes
-
5
(2nd LD) Virus fight still dogged by cluster infections ahead of further school reopenings