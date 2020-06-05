KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
GS Retail 41,400 DN 300
NHIS 10,800 UP 150
Ottogi 571,000 UP 3,000
SK Discovery 29,700 UP 400
LS 40,150 UP 300
DAEDUCK 7,000 UP 50
MERITZ SECU 3,610 UP 35
HtlShilla 83,200 UP 1,300
SamsungElecMech 131,500 0
Hanssem 90,800 DN 300
HANALL BIOPHARMA 28,150 UP 700
SamsungF&MIns 202,000 DN 2,000
Kogas 31,350 UP 1,050
KSOE 102,500 UP 1,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 16,900 DN 100
OCI 41,950 UP 1,100
LS ELECTRIC 48,600 0
KorZinc 386,500 DN 6,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,730 DN 170
SYC 44,150 UP 200
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP11200 UP300
KiaMtr 36,550 UP 550
Donga Socio Holdings 95,300 UP 900
SK hynix 90,400 UP 2,700
Youngpoong 528,000 DN 6,000
JWPHARMA 37,900 UP 2,200
Hanwha 21,200 UP 300
LGInt 15,850 UP 450
CJ 91,600 DN 400
DB HiTek 30,450 UP 200
HyundaiEng&Const 37,200 UP 700
TONGYANG 1,460 DN 20
Daesang 24,800 UP 100
SKNetworks 5,510 UP 10
Hyundai M&F INS 25,850 UP 200
ORION Holdings 14,450 DN 150
LotteFood 377,000 UP 2,500
NEXENTIRE 6,360 UP 100
CHONGKUNDANG 100,000 UP 2,500
SBC 11,950 UP 150
(MORE)
