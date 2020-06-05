KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KCC 156,000 UP 3,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 59,100 UP 1,000
ShinhanGroup 35,000 UP 350
HITEJINRO 37,850 DN 150
CJ LOGISTICS 164,000 DN 1,000
DaelimInd 94,900 UP 1,600
HALLA HOLDINGS 35,150 UP 800
KAL 20,600 UP 1,450
DongkukStlMill 7,150 UP 950
KISWire 18,700 UP 550
DAEWOONG PHARM 143,000 UP 33,000
DOOSAN 44,550 UP 5,100
SsangyongMtr 1,925 UP 185
IlyangPharm 61,000 UP 10,400
Hanmi Science 33,050 UP 3,450
UNID 43,650 UP 350
LG Innotek 153,500 UP 500
S-Oil 76,300 UP 300
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 193,000 0
HYUNDAI WIA 40,850 UP 1,800
KumhoPetrochem 76,400 UP 200
HyundaiMipoDock 36,550 DN 650
Mobis 219,000 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,450 UP 150
IS DONGSEO 34,100 UP 1,100
HDC HOLDINGS 10,000 UP 130
DWS 24,750 UP 150
S-1 93,500 UP 100
Hanchem 115,500 UP 500
SKTelecom 223,500 DN 3,500
S&T MOTIV 43,700 UP 100
HyundaiElev 67,000 UP 1,600
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,500 UP 250
Hanon Systems 10,200 UP 50
SK 257,000 UP 17,500
DAEKYO 4,750 UP 55
GKL 16,150 UP 50
Handsome 31,750 DN 450
COWAY 73,000 DN 1,900
LOTTE SHOPPING 93,300 UP 600
(MORE)
-
1
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
2
BTS' Jungkook releases new solo track 'Still with You'
-
3
S. Korea to test QR codes at nightclubs, eateries, cinemas to contain virus
-
4
Cram school infections up worries ahead of school reopening
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea tests QR registration at nightclubs, eateries to contain virus
-
1
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
2
S. Korea to test QR codes at nightclubs, eateries, cinemas to contain virus
-
3
Sporadic infections linked to small churches put authorities on edge
-
4
(LEAD) Ex-Samsung worker ends one-year protest atop 25-meter tower
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea to tighten quarantine rules despite drop in new infection cases
-
1
1st clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine in S. Korea to kick off
-
2
(4th LD) Greater Seoul under threat of further spread, high alert over 'silent' virus spreaders
-
3
(5th LD) S. Korea to legislate ban on anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign after N.K. threats
-
4
(News Focus) One month into eased social distancing, S. Korea wrestles with cluster infections, cases with unknown routes
-
5
(2nd LD) Virus fight still dogged by cluster infections ahead of further school reopenings