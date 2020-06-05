IBK 9,730 UP 190

KorElecTerm 39,400 UP 250

NamhaeChem 8,210 DN 20

KEPCO 22,300 UP 300

SamsungSecu 30,900 UP 500

NAVER 231,000 DN 1,500

Kakao 251,000 DN 3,000

BGF 4,690 UP 50

DHICO 5,040 UP 95

DSME 27,100 DN 500

SAMSUNG CARD 30,900 UP 350

NCsoft 805,000 UP 5,000

Kangwonland 25,650 DN 250

DSINFRA 6,540 UP 80

SAMSUNG C&T 112,000 UP 5,000

KT&G 88,300 UP 900

LG Display 12,100 UP 100

DONGSUH 17,450 0

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 15,900 UP 50

CJ CheilJedang 299,000 UP 1,500

SamsungEng 13,500 UP 200

DWEC 4,100 UP 170

Donga ST 89,400 UP 900

LGH&H 1,401,000 DN 2,000

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL200500 DN1000

CheilWorldwide 18,200 UP 200

KT 25,300 UP 50

PanOcean 3,955 UP 205

LG Uplus 13,300 DN 50

DongwonF&B 202,000 UP 2,000

SAMSUNG LIFE 50,400 UP 950

KEPCO KPS 32,700 UP 700

LGCHEM 434,000 UP 16,500

KEPCO E&C 17,200 UP 250

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 72,000 DN 600

HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,350 UP 350

LGELECTRONICS 63,000 UP 800

Celltrion 256,500 UP 9,500

Huchems 17,750 0

HYUNDAIDEPTST 66,100 UP 300

(MORE)