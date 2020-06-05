KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 9,730 UP 190
KorElecTerm 39,400 UP 250
NamhaeChem 8,210 DN 20
KEPCO 22,300 UP 300
SamsungSecu 30,900 UP 500
NAVER 231,000 DN 1,500
Kakao 251,000 DN 3,000
BGF 4,690 UP 50
DHICO 5,040 UP 95
DSME 27,100 DN 500
SAMSUNG CARD 30,900 UP 350
NCsoft 805,000 UP 5,000
Kangwonland 25,650 DN 250
DSINFRA 6,540 UP 80
SAMSUNG C&T 112,000 UP 5,000
KT&G 88,300 UP 900
LG Display 12,100 UP 100
DONGSUH 17,450 0
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 15,900 UP 50
CJ CheilJedang 299,000 UP 1,500
SamsungEng 13,500 UP 200
DWEC 4,100 UP 170
Donga ST 89,400 UP 900
LGH&H 1,401,000 DN 2,000
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL200500 DN1000
CheilWorldwide 18,200 UP 200
KT 25,300 UP 50
PanOcean 3,955 UP 205
LG Uplus 13,300 DN 50
DongwonF&B 202,000 UP 2,000
SAMSUNG LIFE 50,400 UP 950
KEPCO KPS 32,700 UP 700
LGCHEM 434,000 UP 16,500
KEPCO E&C 17,200 UP 250
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 72,000 DN 600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,350 UP 350
LGELECTRONICS 63,000 UP 800
Celltrion 256,500 UP 9,500
Huchems 17,750 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 66,100 UP 300
