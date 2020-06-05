KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 55,600 UP 100
LOTTE Himart 29,550 UP 550
GS 40,250 DN 150
CJ CGV 26,100 UP 1,000
HYUNDAILIVART 15,650 DN 450
LIG Nex1 34,250 UP 300
Fila Holdings 42,800 0
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 126,000 UP 7,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 31,250 0
HANWHA LIFE 1,675 UP 65
AMOREPACIFIC 175,000 UP 2,000
LF 14,050 UP 200
FOOSUNG 8,680 UP 230
JW HOLDINGS 5,690 UP 170
SK Innovation 126,500 UP 1,000
POONGSAN 22,200 DN 50
KBFinancialGroup 38,050 UP 1,050
Hansae 13,750 UP 150
LG HAUSYS 68,900 DN 600
Youngone Corp 32,650 0
KOLON IND 35,500 UP 900
HanmiPharm 260,500 UP 14,000
BNK Financial Group 5,800 0
emart 118,000 UP 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY257 50 DN450
KOLMAR KOREA 46,850 UP 550
CUCKOO 89,200 UP 400
COSMAX 94,900 UP 1,900
MANDO 27,900 UP 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 665,000 UP 15,000
INNOCEAN 54,900 UP 1,200
Doosan Bobcat 27,050 UP 150
Netmarble 97,000 UP 1,100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S281000 DN5000
ORION 130,500 UP 1,000
BGF Retail 154,500 0
SKCHEM 94,300 UP 2,000
HDC-OP 21,200 UP 500
HYOSUNG HEAVY 18,400 UP 450
WooriFinancialGroup 10,050 UP 50
-
