Foreigners extend stock sell-off to 4th straight month in May
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- Foreign investors became net sellers of South Korean stocks in May, extending their selling spree to a fourth straight month, data showed Monday.
Foreigners sold a net 4.06 trillion won (US$3.3 billion) worth of local stocks last month, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
American investors sold a net 1.8 trillion won of stocks last month, while Saudi investors net purchased 600 billion won worth of stocks, according to the FSS.
As of end-May, local stocks held by foreign investors came to 520.6 trillion won, accounting for 30.9 percent of South Korea's market capitalization.
By country, investors from the United States held 220.4 trillion won worth of local stocks at the end of last month, accounting for 42.3 percent of the total held by offshore investors, followed by those from Britain with 7.3 percent and Luxembourg with 6.4 percent.
Meanwhile, foreigners bought a net 6.29 trillion won worth of local bonds last month, extending their buying spree to a fifth straight month. Their bond holdings hit a record high of 143.1 trillion won, or 7.3 percent of the total, as of end-May, the data showed.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
2
BTS' Jungkook releases new solo track 'Still with You'
-
3
BTS' agency Big Hit opens online global audition
-
4
S. Korea to test QR codes at nightclubs, eateries, cinemas to contain virus
-
5
Cram school infections up worries ahead of school reopening
-
1
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
2
S. Korea to test QR codes at nightclubs, eateries, cinemas to contain virus
-
3
Sporadic infections linked to small churches put authorities on edge
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea again gripped by church-linked cluster infections in greater Seoul area
-
1
S. Korea reports 57 new virus cases, above 50 for 2nd consecutive day
-
2
Seoul theme park closed following virus patient's visit
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea's coronavirus cases above 50 for 2nd day
-
4
Rally held in central Seoul to support Black Lives Matter movement
-
5
(LEAD) Head of shelter for S. Korean 'comfort women' found dead: police