Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
----------------
Moon orders review of plan for disease control system reform
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in instructed the authorities Friday to reconsider an announced scheme to transfer the control of a state-run research institute to the health ministry from the current top disease control body in the nation.
His call came amid controversy over the government's plan to revise the Government Organization Act unveiled by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety (MOIS) the previous day.
----------------
N. Korea's main paper urges acceptance of advanced foreign technology
SEOUL -- North Korea's main newspaper on Friday urged its people to accept new technology from abroad, saying that the country's drive aimed at building a powerful economy without outside help is not defined by "exclusivism."
Pyongyang's state media outlets have emphasized the importance of "self-reliance" frequently since its leader Kim Jong-un said in December that he expects no easing in sanctions from the United States and called for a "frontal breakthrough" to tackle challenges.
----------------
S. Korea to provide US$30 million for vaccine development: FM
SEOUL -- South Korea will provide US$30 million to an international health organization over the next five years to help facilitate the development and distribution of vaccines, its top diplomat has said.
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha made the remark late Thursday during a videoconference of the Global Vaccine Summit, a multilateral gathering to discuss global funding for the development and supply of vaccines, her office said.
----------------
S. Korea conducted Dokdo defense exercise this week
SEOUL -- South Korea conducted an annual military exercise on and around its easternmost islets of Dokdo earlier this week, sources said Friday, amid renewed tensions with Japan that has laid claims to the East Sea outcroppings.
The Navy, along with the Air Force and the Coast Guard, carried out the drill Tuesday, involving around eight vessels and five aircraft, including F-15K fighter jets, according to the sources.
----------------
Senior U.S. official explains to S. Korea economic initiative against China
SEOUL -- A senior U.S. diplomat on Friday explained to South Korea America's initiative aimed at shifting global supply chains away from China, the foreign ministry said, amid Seoul's efforts to steer clear of rising tensions between the two major powers.
Keith Krach, undersecretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment, touched on the Economic Prosperity Network (EPN) initiative during a phone call with South Korean Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho.
----------------
Military admits security failure over illegal Chinese entrants on small boats
SEOUL -- Military radars, coastal CCTVs and other surveillance equipment captured a small rubber boat smuggling a group of Chinese into South Korea last month, but guards on duty failed to notice it until after the Chinese reached the shore and fled, officials said Friday.
On May 21, eight Chinese arrived in the western coastal city of Taean undetected on a 1.5-ton leisure rubber boat and then fled. The boat was found two days later after a report by civilians, according to the Coast Guard and the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
----------------
S. Korea's World Cup qualifier vs. N. Korea pushed to Nov.: source
SEOUL -- A World Cup qualifying match between South Korea and North Korea that would have taken place this week has been moved to November, an industry source said Friday.
According to the source, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Tuesday settled on new dates for the regional World Cup qualifiers that have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
----------------
Table tennis worlds in S. Korea postponed again due to coronavirus
SEOUL -- The world's top table tennis tournament set to take place in South Korea this year has been postponed to early next year due to lingering concerns over the novel coronavirus.
The organizing committee for the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan said Friday that following a request from the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), it will look for new dates for the competition, which was scheduled to run from Sept. 27-Oct. 4.
