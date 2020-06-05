2 Koreans convicted in U.S. cultural office attack case acquitted posthumously
DAEGU, June 5 (Yonhap) -- Two South Korean men convicted over their alleged involvement in the 1983 explosion at the American Cultural Center in Daegu were acquitted posthumously on Friday after a retrial.
The two men, Lee Kyung-woon and Lee Bok-young, found not guilty by the Daegu District Court.
Families of the two, who both previously received probation sentences, requested retrials in 2018. Lee Kyung-woon and Lee Bok-young died in 1990 and 2011, respectively.
"The statements provided by the two cannot be recognized as evidence as the defendants were detained illegally without arrest warrants," the court ruled.
The court acquitted five previously convicted people allegedly involved in the case after retrials in October of last year.
On September 22, 1983, an explosive was detonated at the front gate of the American Cultural Center in Daegu, some 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, killing one person and wounding four others.
Authorities concluded that the explosives were set off by university students to protest the alleged U.S. role in a massacre in the southwestern city of Gwangju in May 1980, when hundreds of pro-democracy protesters were killed by the military regime of then President Chun Doo-hwan.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
2
BTS' Jungkook releases new solo track 'Still with You'
-
3
S. Korea to test QR codes at nightclubs, eateries, cinemas to contain virus
-
4
Cram school infections up worries ahead of school reopening
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea tests QR registration at nightclubs, eateries to contain virus
-
1
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
2
S. Korea to test QR codes at nightclubs, eateries, cinemas to contain virus
-
3
Sporadic infections linked to small churches put authorities on edge
-
4
(LEAD) Ex-Samsung worker ends one-year protest atop 25-meter tower
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea to tighten quarantine rules despite drop in new infection cases
-
1
1st clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine in S. Korea to kick off
-
2
(News Focus) One month into eased social distancing, S. Korea wrestles with cluster infections, cases with unknown routes
-
3
(5th LD) S. Korea to legislate ban on anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign after N.K. threats
-
4
(4th LD) Greater Seoul under threat of further spread, high alert over 'silent' virus spreaders
-
5
(2nd LD) Virus fight still dogged by cluster infections ahead of further school reopenings