Saturday's weather forecast

June 06, 2020

SEOUL, Jun. 06 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/19 Cloudy 20

Incheon 27/17 Sunny 10

Suwon 31/17 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 31/20 Sunny 60

Daejeon 31/20 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 31/17 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 24/16 Sunny 0

Jeonju 30/20 Sunny 60

Gwangju 31/20 Sunny 70

Jeju 26/19 Cloudy 0

Daegu 28/19 Sunny 20

Busan 25/19 Cloudy 0

