Saturday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 June 06, 2020
SEOUL, Jun. 06 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 31/19 Cloudy 20
Incheon 27/17 Sunny 10
Suwon 31/17 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 31/20 Sunny 60
Daejeon 31/20 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 31/17 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 24/16 Sunny 0
Jeonju 30/20 Sunny 60
Gwangju 31/20 Sunny 70
Jeju 26/19 Cloudy 0
Daegu 28/19 Sunny 20
Busan 25/19 Cloudy 0
(END)
