Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 6.
Korean-language dailies
-- Ruling party pushes ahead, opposition party exits; Nat'l Assembly half-opens (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 21st Nat'l Assembly kicks off with half-filled seats (Kookmin Daily)
-- Majority ruling party pushes to open without opposition party (Donga llbo)
-- Ruling party pushes ahead with Nat'l Assembly opening (Segye Times)
-- Audit agency chief apologizes over delayed inspection of nuclear plant (Chosun Ilbo)
-- New Nat'l Assembly faces hurdles from 1st day (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- N. Korea threatens to shut inter-Korean office (Hankyoreh)
-- Career soldiers face difficulties in finding jobs (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Urban workers fill empty jobs at farms as COVID-19 blocks foreigners from coming (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Nat'l Assembly opens without opposition for first time in 53 years (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- New Nat'l Assembly off to rocky start amid walkout (Korea Times)
(END)
