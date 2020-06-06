Korean-language dailies

-- Ruling party pushes ahead, opposition party exits; Nat'l Assembly half-opens (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 21st Nat'l Assembly kicks off with half-filled seats (Kookmin Daily)

-- Majority ruling party pushes to open without opposition party (Donga llbo)

-- Ruling party pushes ahead with Nat'l Assembly opening (Segye Times)

-- Audit agency chief apologizes over delayed inspection of nuclear plant (Chosun Ilbo)

-- New Nat'l Assembly faces hurdles from 1st day (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- N. Korea threatens to shut inter-Korean office (Hankyoreh)

-- Career soldiers face difficulties in finding jobs (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Urban workers fill empty jobs at farms as COVID-19 blocks foreigners from coming (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Nat'l Assembly opens without opposition for first time in 53 years (Korea Economic Daily)

