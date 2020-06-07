Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 June 07, 2020

SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/20 Cloudy 10

Incheon 25/18 Sunny 0

Suwon 29/18 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 31/19 Sunny 20

Daejeon 31/19 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 30/17 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 28/17 Sunny 0

Jeonju 30/20 Sunny 20

Gwangju 31/19 Sunny 20

Jeju 26/19 Sunny 0

Daegu 32/17 Sunny 0

Busan 25/18 Sunny 0

(END)

