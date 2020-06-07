(3rd LD) New virus cases above 50 for 2nd day, infections in greater Seoul area in focus
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, 1st photo; ADDS more info in paras 5, 15, 18-24, 3rd photo)
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported 57 additional cases of the new coronavirus Sunday, marking the second consecutive day the number was above 50, raising concerns over new cluster infections in the densely populated greater Seoul area ahead of the final phase of school reopening.
The new infections raised the country's total caseload to 11,776, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said. This is the highest number of daily infections since the 58 reported May 29.
The recent spike is mainly due to growth in new clusters at table tennis clubs and health product retailer Richway specialized in door-to-door sales for mostly elderly consumers, both based in Seoul, while group infections from nightclubs, a distribution center and religious gatherings continue to pose problems.
The Richway cluster is considered especially risky as a majority of the cases are elderly patients who are more vulnerable to the virus than the younger age groups.
To prevent similar cluster infections, the government said it will conduct health inspections on nearly 17,000 door-to-door business establishments through June 19.
Of the 57 new cases, 53 were community transmissions and four were from abroad, the KCDC said
Of the 53 local cases, all but one were reported in Seoul and adjacent areas. Seoul added 27 cases, while Incheon, west of Seoul, and Gyeonggi Province, surrounding the capital, reported six and 19 cases, respectively, it said.
The KCDC said cases traced to online retailer Coupang's warehouse in Bucheon, west of Seoul, increased by three to 133 as of noon, while those linked to the small churches and religious sessions in Incheon and Gyeonggi Province rose by two to 82. Cases linked to the Richway cluster rose by three to 45.
South Korea's caseload peaked in late February and early March when hundreds of new cases were reported each day. But the outbreak appeared to be flattening after hitting 79 on May 28 helped by authorities' aggressive tracing, testing and treatment.
New cases started to rise again due to infections reported at small group meetings of Protestant churchgoers and door-to-door sellers in the capital area.
In the first five days of June, new cases remained at around 30-40 per day but rose above 50 on Saturday, sparking worries that the country may have to return to strict social distancing to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The authorities remain on high alert as more South Korean pupils are set to return to classes Monday in the final phase of the government's reopening plan.
Prime Minister Chung Se-kyun said Sunday the week ahead will be critical for the quarantine measures of the greater Seoul area due to the full-fledged school reopening.
"Provincial governments will closely monitor whether small community gatherings take place and will take legal action against any violations of the quarantine rules," Chung said.
Health authorities said the country's quarantine measures for schools are working well so far, as there have been no massive infections at schools.
Accumulated confirmed cases in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province are closing in on 1,000, reporting 974 and 934, respectively, as of Sunday due to the recent cluster infections in the capital area.
Health authorities previously decided to reinforce social distancing guidelines for the metropolitan area, shuttering public facilities again and ordering entertainment establishments to refrain from opening until June 14.
There have been growing calls that South Korea needs to consider returning to strict social distancing, but health authorities have reiterated that the country's quarantine capabilities are sufficient to handle the recent virus situation.
As for the Seoul metropolitan area, health authorities said they have secured 1,711 beds and 37 percent of them are currently occupied.
Health Minister Park Neung-hoo urged people to follow virus prevention guidelines in their daily lives, as recent cluster outbreaks all stemmed from breaches of hygiene measures.
"This may be the last chance for us to improve our quarantine system against the virus," Park said at a press briefing. "If transmissions occur at confined areas with massive crowds, we may have to worry about quick, wide spread of the virus."
Health authorities warned that virus infection risks remain, as sporadic outbreaks continue to occur.
Between May 24 and June 6, the daily average of new virus cases was 39.6, up from 23.2 reported between May 10 and 23, the KCDC data showed.
Of the cases confirmed in the previous two weeks, 8.7 percent were infections with unknown transmission routes, up 2.2 percentage points from two weeks earlier.
The death toll remained flat at 273. The number of people released from quarantine after fully recovering totaled 10,552, up 21 from the previous day, while 951 others remain in treatment, according to authorities.
The pandemic, which surfaced in China late last year, has killed nearly 400,000 people worldwide and infected nearly 6.9 million in just a few months, a tally from Johns Hopkins University showed.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
2
BTS' Jungkook releases new solo track 'Still with You'
-
3
BTS' agency Big Hit opens online global audition
-
4
S. Korea to test QR codes at nightclubs, eateries, cinemas to contain virus
-
5
Cram school infections up worries ahead of school reopening
-
1
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
2
S. Korea to test QR codes at nightclubs, eateries, cinemas to contain virus
-
3
Sporadic infections linked to small churches put authorities on edge
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea again gripped by church-linked cluster infections in greater Seoul area
-
1
Rally held in central Seoul to support Black Lives Matter movement
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
3
S. Korea reports 57 new virus cases, above 50 for 2nd consecutive day
-
4
(LEAD) Head of shelter for S. Korean 'comfort women' found dead: police
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 57 new virus cases, above 50 for 2nd consecutive day