KBO club manager resigns after 14th straight loss
All Headlines 20:33 June 07, 2020
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Eagles' manager Han Yong-duk resigned from his post Sunday, moments after his Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) team lost its 14th consecutive game.
The Eagles fell to the NC Dinos 8-2 at home in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, to tie their franchise mark for the longest losing slide.
The worst losing skid in KBO history belongs to the now-defunct Sammi Superstars, which lost 18 in a row in 1985.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
2
BTS' Jungkook releases new solo track 'Still with You'
-
3
BTS' agency Big Hit opens online global audition
-
4
S. Korea to test QR codes at nightclubs, eateries, cinemas to contain virus
-
5
Cram school infections up worries ahead of school reopening
Most Saved
-
1
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
2
S. Korea to test QR codes at nightclubs, eateries, cinemas to contain virus
-
3
Sporadic infections linked to small churches put authorities on edge
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea again gripped by church-linked cluster infections in greater Seoul area
-
1
Rally held in central Seoul to support Black Lives Matter movement
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
3
S. Korea reports 57 new virus cases, above 50 for 2nd consecutive day
-
4
(LEAD) Head of shelter for S. Korean 'comfort women' found dead: police
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 57 new virus cases, above 50 for 2nd consecutive day