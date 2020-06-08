N. Korean leader presides over politburo meeting
All Headlines 06:39 June 08, 2020
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presided over a politburo meeting of the Workers' Party and discussed measures to develop the country's chemical industry, state media reported Monday.
The meeting, held Sunday, did not mention inter-Korean isssues, such as anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent from South Korea, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
