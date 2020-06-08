(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 8)

In a strange turn, however, Pyongyang is beefing up its offensive against Seoul. One of its propaganda outlets denounced President Moon Jae-in's pitch for cooperation as a "far-fetched demand," while another mouthpiece called his administration "the most ignorant and incapable South Korean government in history." Such malicious attacks suggest a complicated strategy beyond its outrage over the propaganda sent by North Korean defectors.

Pyongyang's threat to close the inter-Korean office stemmed from the excruciating pain it has suffered from international sanctions and the Covid-19 outbreak. North Korea's trade with China has shrunk by 90 percent on-year and its foreign reserves must be nearly empty. But U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has no room to pay heed to the country in the face of the pandemic and, more recently, a racial conflict triggered by the death of George Floyd.