Monday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:14 June 08, 2020
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 31/19 Cloudy 0
Incheon 26/18 Cloudy 0
Suwon 31/18 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 33/20 Sunny 0
Daejeon 33/19 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 32/18 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 32/21 Sunny 0
Jeonju 33/19 Sunny 0
Gwangju 33/19 Sunny 0
Jeju 28/19 Sunny 0
Daegu 35/19 Sunny 0
Busan 27/18 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
2
BTS' Jungkook releases new solo track 'Still with You'
-
3
BTS' agency Big Hit opens online global audition
-
4
S. Korea to test QR codes at nightclubs, eateries, cinemas to contain virus
-
5
Cram school infections up worries ahead of school reopening
Most Saved
-
1
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
2
S. Korea to test QR codes at nightclubs, eateries, cinemas to contain virus
-
3
Sporadic infections linked to small churches put authorities on edge
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea again gripped by church-linked cluster infections in greater Seoul area
-
1
S. Korea reports 57 new virus cases, above 50 for 2nd consecutive day
-
2
Seoul theme park closed following virus patient's visit
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea's coronavirus cases above 50 for 2nd day
-
4
Rally held in central Seoul to support Black Lives Matter movement
-
5
(LEAD) Head of shelter for S. Korean 'comfort women' found dead: police