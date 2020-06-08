Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

June 08, 2020

SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/19 Cloudy 0

Incheon 26/18 Cloudy 0

Suwon 31/18 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 33/20 Sunny 0

Daejeon 33/19 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 32/18 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 32/21 Sunny 0

Jeonju 33/19 Sunny 0

Gwangju 33/19 Sunny 0

Jeju 28/19 Sunny 0

Daegu 35/19 Sunny 0

Busan 27/18 Sunny 0
