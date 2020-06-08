Hanwha Systems acquires British antenna company
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Systems Co., the defense industry unit of Hanwha Group, said Monday it has acquired a British satellite communication antenna company in a move to secure a new growth driver.
Hanwha Systems clinched a deal last week to acquire the business and assets of Phasor Solutions Ltd., which develops satellite communication antenna technology, the company said in a statement.
"We have made a swift decision to acquire the British company as the satellite communication equipment market has big growth potential," Hanwha Systems Chief Executive Kim Youn-chul said in the statement.
The satellite communication equipment market is expected to grow to 50 trillion won (US$42 billion) in 2026, the company said, citing data from Market & Market Research.
Hanwha did not provide the contract value and other details due to a confidentiality agreement.
Phasor Solutions recently went bankrupt, as it had difficulties in attracting investments amid the new coronavirus outbreak, a company spokeswoman said over the phone.
