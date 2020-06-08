Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's liaison phone call to N.K. goes unanswered

All Headlines 10:53 June 08, 2020

SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea made a phone call to North Korea on Monday morning as part of daily liaison communication, but the call went unanswered, the unification ministry said, after Pyongyang vowed to abolish a joint liaison office in anger over anti-Pyongyang leaflets.

"This morning the liaison office attempted to call North Korea, but the North has not answered the call yet," the ministry's spokesperson Yoh Sang-key said at a regular press briefing. "This is the first time North Korea has not answered our calls."

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#liaison office
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!