Banks' average capital adequacy ratio down in Q1
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean banks saw their average capital adequacy ratio fall slightly in the first quarter from the previous quarter, data showed Monday.
The average capital adequacy ratio of 19 commercial and state-run banks stood at 14.72 percent as of the end of March, down 0.54 percentage point from the end of December, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
A key barometer of financial soundness, the ratio measures the proportion of a bank's capital to its risk-weighted credit.
The Switzerland-based Bank for International Settlements (BIS), an international organization of central banks, requires lenders to maintain a ratio of 8 percent or higher.
At the end of March, Citibank Korea Inc. posted the highest capital adequacy ratio among banks in South Korea at 18.44 percent, while that of two internet-only banks -- K-Bank and Kakao Bank -- stood at 11.14 percent and 14.29 percent, respectively.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
2
BTS' Jungkook releases new solo track 'Still with You'
-
3
BTS' agency Big Hit opens online global audition
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
5
Cram school infections up worries ahead of school reopening
-
1
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
3
Sporadic infections linked to small churches put authorities on edge
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea again gripped by church-linked cluster infections in greater Seoul area
-
5
Sampling blunder by BTS member serves as cautionary tale for K-pop act going forward
-
1
Seoul theme park closed following virus patient's visit
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea's coronavirus cases above 50 for 2nd day
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases above 50 for 2nd day, infections in greater Seoul area in focus
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases dip below 40, cluster infections still at large in greater Seoul
-
5
Seoul committed to inter-Korean agreement despite harsh rhetoric from North