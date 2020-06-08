Hyundai Heavy promises improved safety measures at workplaces
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, South Korea's top shipbuilder, said Monday it will make improving safety for its workers its top priority amid a series of accidents at its workplaces.
The move was followed by its decision last week to spend an additional 300 billion won (US$244 million) to beef up safety for its workers over the next three years.
The group now plans to spend a total of 1.64 trillion won during the cited period to improve safety at the facilities of its nine affiliates, including Hyundai Heavy.
In the January-May period, four workers at Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., the group's shipbuilding unit, died in safety accidents.
Kwon Oh Gap, chief executive of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co., the group's holding company, visited Hyundai Heavy's shipyard in Ulsan, 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Monday to inspect whether the safety steps are properly in place, the group said in an emailed statement.
Last week, the labor ministry said it will put the group on its special regulatory supervision list until the group's safety system is improved.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
2
BTS' Jungkook releases new solo track 'Still with You'
-
3
BTS' agency Big Hit opens online global audition
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea tests QR registration at nightclubs, eateries to contain virus
-
1
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
3
Sporadic infections linked to small churches put authorities on edge
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea tests QR registration at nightclubs, eateries to contain virus
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea to reopen WTO complaint over trade dispute with Japan
-
1
Seoul theme park closed following virus patient's visit
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea's coronavirus cases above 50 for 2nd day
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases dip below 40, cluster infections still at large in greater Seoul
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases above 50 for 2nd day, infections in greater Seoul area in focus
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases dip below 40, cluster infections still at large in greater Seoul