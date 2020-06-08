(2nd LD) Table tennis clubs asked to close, as coronavirus cases top 1,000 in Seoul

Due largely to the spate of cluster infections that involved a health product retailer, clubs, churches, warehouses and call centers, the number of cumulative COVID-19 infections in Seoul has now topped 1,000, 137 days after the first patient was reported on Jan. 24. According to the authorities, the capital's coronavirus cases rose to 1,014 as of 6 p.m. Monday, with 152 of them occurring this month.