Daewoo Shipbuilding wins 900 bln-won order from Europe
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Monday it has won a 900 billion-won (US$748 million) deal to build two liquefied natural gas (LNG) barges from a European company.
The floating LNG barges are a facility to tranship LNG from LNG icebreakers to LNG carriers.
The LNG barges to be built by Daewoo Shipbuilding will be located in the area between Murmansk and the Kamchatka Peninsula of Russia and used as a way station for LNG carriers, the company said.
The LNG barges will be delivered to the area by the end of 2022, Daewoo Shipbuilding said.
The deal includes an option to build two additional LNG barges, it added.
So far this year, the shipbuilder has bagged six orders, including two LNG barges, one LNG floating storage regasification unit, two shuttle tankers and one very large crude carrier, worth a total of $1.43 billion.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
2
BTS' Jungkook releases new solo track 'Still with You'
-
3
BTS' agency Big Hit opens online global audition
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea tests QR registration at nightclubs, eateries to contain virus
-
1
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
3
Sporadic infections linked to small churches put authorities on edge
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea tests QR registration at nightclubs, eateries to contain virus
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea to reopen WTO complaint over trade dispute with Japan
-
1
Seoul theme park closed following virus patient's visit
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea's coronavirus cases above 50 for 2nd day
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases dip below 40, cluster infections still at large in greater Seoul
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases above 50 for 2nd day, infections in greater Seoul area in focus
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases dip below 40, cluster infections still at large in greater Seoul