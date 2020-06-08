KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Hyundai M&F INS 26,000 UP 150
TONGYANG 1,455 DN 5
LGInt 15,650 DN 200
DongkukStlMill 7,050 DN 100
JWPHARMA 38,450 UP 550
SK hynix 91,000 UP 600
Youngpoong 526,000 DN 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 36,700 DN 500
SamsungF&MIns 198,500 DN 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 28,400 UP 250
Kogas 31,700 UP 350
Donga Socio Holdings 94,900 DN 400
Hanwha 22,850 UP 1,650
CJ 91,100 DN 500
DB HiTek 30,650 UP 200
SKNetworks 5,410 DN 100
Daesang 24,550 DN 250
KISWire 18,150 DN 550
LotteFood 376,000 DN 1,000
NEXENTIRE 6,360 0
CHONGKUNDANG 99,300 DN 700
KCC 156,500 UP 500
ORION Holdings 14,350 DN 100
HankookShellOil 264,000 UP 1,500
BukwangPharm 30,500 UP 1,150
ILJIN MATERIALS 47,450 DN 450
TaekwangInd 803,000 UP 1,000
SsangyongCement 5,400 0
AmoreG 59,300 UP 200
HyundaiMtr 113,000 UP 2,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 58,700 DN 400
ShinhanGroup 34,750 DN 250
HITEJINRO 37,150 DN 700
CJ LOGISTICS 161,000 DN 3,000
DOOSAN 49,250 UP 4,700
DaelimInd 92,300 DN 2,600
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP11400 UP200
KiaMtr 37,450 UP 900
Doosan Bobcat 31,850 UP 4,800
Yuhan 57,000 UP 5,200
(MORE)
-
1
