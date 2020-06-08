KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SLCORP 13,800 0
SBC 12,050 UP 100
IlyangPharm 79,300 UP 18,300
KAL 20,700 UP 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,630 UP 30
LG Corp. 72,500 DN 1,100
BoryungPharm 16,050 UP 600
L&L 13,250 DN 100
NamyangDairy 314,000 UP 1,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 38,150 DN 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 25,150 UP 600
Shinsegae 251,000 DN 1,500
Nongshim 318,500 DN 2,000
SGBC 33,500 UP 2,250
Hyosung 69,700 DN 100
LOTTE 36,550 UP 150
AK Holdings 22,900 UP 250
GS Retail 40,500 DN 900
Binggrae 66,200 DN 100
LotteChilsung 109,500 DN 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,250 UP 540
POSCO 202,500 UP 2,000
GCH Corp 22,700 DN 250
SPC SAMLIP 70,900 DN 800
SAMSUNG SDS 183,000 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 26,600 DN 250
KUMHOTIRE 3,330 UP 20
DB INSURANCE 48,400 UP 600
SamsungElec 54,900 DN 600
NHIS 10,650 DN 150
SK Discovery 29,800 UP 100
KPIC 130,000 DN 3,000
LS 39,950 DN 200
GC Corp 147,500 DN 1,500
GS E&C 29,250 DN 200
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,080 UP 120
SKC 58,400 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 375,500 UP 4,000
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 30,900 DN 950
SamsungHvyInd 6,990 UP 260
