KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

June 08, 2020

SYC 43,950 DN 200
KorZinc 382,500 DN 4,000
SamsungElecMech 130,000 DN 1,500
OCI 42,750 UP 800
MERITZ SECU 3,580 DN 30
HtlShilla 83,300 UP 100
Ottogi 581,000 UP 10,000
Hanmi Science 34,200 UP 1,150
SsangyongMtr 2,290 UP 365
Hanssem 89,200 DN 1,600
LS ELECTRIC 47,600 DN 1,000
KSOE 103,500 UP 1,000
DAEDUCK 6,860 DN 140
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 17,200 UP 300
S-Oil 76,800 UP 500
LG Innotek 159,500 UP 6,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 194,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI WIA 40,250 DN 600
KumhoPetrochem 77,900 UP 1,500
IS DONGSEO 33,450 DN 650
Mobis 217,500 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,300 DN 150
HyundaiMipoDock 37,600 UP 1,050
HDC HOLDINGS 10,100 UP 100
S-1 91,500 DN 2,000
Hanchem 114,500 DN 1,000
DWS 24,800 UP 50
UNID 42,800 DN 850
SKTelecom 222,500 DN 1,000
S&T MOTIV 42,500 DN 1,200
HyundaiElev 64,900 DN 2,100
SamsungSecu 31,100 UP 200
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,150 DN 350
Hanon Systems 10,150 DN 50
SK 257,000 0
DAEKYO 4,745 DN 5
GKL 16,250 UP 100
Handsome 33,350 UP 1,600
COWAY 73,300 UP 300
NamhaeChem 7,950 DN 260
(MORE)

